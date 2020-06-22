Carnival Cruise Line extends sailing pause until Sept. 30

A Carnival Corp. unit said it has extended its sailing pause to Sept. 30 as it assesses health protocols amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extension comes after the Cruise Lines International Association, a trade group of which Carnival is a member, said Friday its members would pause sailings to U.S. ports until Sept. 15.

Carnival Cruise Line had planned to resume eight cruises beginning Aug. 1.

"During this unprecedented pause in our business, we have continued to assess the operating environment and confer with public health, government and industry officials," Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said in a letter to customers and travel agents Monday.

Customers of canceled sailings will have the option to receive cruise credits at a premium instead of cash, Carnival said. The measure would help it maintain its cash reserves.

The cruise operator on Thursday reported a preliminary quarterly loss of more than $4 billion, its largest ever, as the pandemic has idled ships, and it warned that it could breach a loan agreement in a prolonged sailing pause.

