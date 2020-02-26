Virgin Galactic wants to open space flights to ‘dramatically’ more people

Virgin Galactic, the world’s first commercial space line, is working to resume ticket sales for its space tour amid surging demand.

Continue Reading Below

“We aspire to open space to… dramatically more people… then in the past,” said Virgin Galactic CEO George T. Whitesides to FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos Wednesday.

RICHARD BRANSON TO LEAD VIRGIN GALACTIC'S COMMERCIAL SPACE FLIGHTS AS TICKET DEPOSITS REOPEN

Whitesides' comments come on the heels of the company reporting a fourth-quarter net loss of $72.8 million.

Whitesides added that the space tourism company, which was founded in 2004 by British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, also looks forward to eventually moving to high-speed, point-to-point transportation in the follow-up phase.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 28.75 -5.29 -15.54% TSLA TESLA INC. 778.80 -21.11 -2.64%

The California-based company, which made its first successful suborbital test flight to space in 2018, announced Tuesday during the company’s earnings conference call that roughly 8,000 people expressed interest in buying a ticket. Although Virgin Galactic is in the middle of a soft close of ticket sales and has not yet released a new tranche of tickets to the market, Whitesides said the registrations of interest represents $120 million worth of future business.

MUSK, BEZOS, BRANSON LEAD BILLIONAIRES IN SPACE RACE

So far, 600 tickets have been sold for its inaugural flight, which is scheduled for later this year.

Image 1 of 2

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Since tickets are limited, eager travelers can get bumped to the front of the line by registering on its One Small Step program and leaving a $1,000 refundable deposit.

Tickets for its inaugural flight were selling for $250,000 each, however, Whitesides said once sales reopen, prices will be higher.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE