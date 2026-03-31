Virgin Galactic raises spaceflight ticket prices to $750K

Virgin Galactic is reopening sales of its commercial spaceflights on a limited basis – though ticket prices have risen from the company's previous rate.

The company made the announcement alongside its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, signaling that work on its fleet of SpaceShips is progressing to allow for commercial spaceflights to resume.

"We completed pivotal milestones during the first quarter of 2026, and with assembly of our first SpaceShip nearly complete and ground testing set to begin in April, we have released a limited number of Virgin Galactic Spaceflight Expeditions, each priced at $750,000," Virgin Galactic Holdings CEO Michael Colglazier said in the release.

The $750,000 price point for Virgin Galactic's commercial spaceflights is an increase of about $100,000 from what it charged before it paused spaceflights nearly two years ago to focus on building its SpaceShips that will handle the company's space tourism business.

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Colglazier said that with the company's first SpaceShip nearly complete and ready for testing, the construction of its second SpaceShip is progressing and expected to allow for it to enter service later this year or early next year.

"Fabrication efforts are pivoting to support testing and production of our second SpaceShip, which we expect will enter service between late Q4 2026 and early Q1 2027 in line with our planned ramp in spaceflight cadence," he explained.

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"With production of SpaceShips well underway, we are gearing up for rocket motor assembly at our Phoenix factory, with manufacturing planned to begin in Q4 2026," Colglazier added.

"We continue to strategically manage our capital to support our planned ramp in cash flow from commercial spaceline operations."

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Virgin Galactic said in its full year 2025 financial highlights that revenue decreased from $7 million in 2024 to $2 million last year, with the commercial spaceflight pause largely driving the move.

The company's new Delta class SpaceShips have a higher capacity of six passengers rather than four, and are also designed to handle a higher operational tempo of spaceflights than Virgin Galactic's Unity prototype.