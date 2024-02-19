Viral work trend favors 'the big talk' during job interviews over small talk: 'Vulnerability is disarming'

During job interviews, there is usually some informal back-and-forth chitchat about the applicant's interests and potential career track — or the interviewer's, in some cases.

Yet today "the big talk" — a viral career trend — is taking place instead of the small talk of old as Gen-Zers and millennials focus on showing their vulnerability and trying to create deeper connections, said David Rice, careers expert at People Managing People in Atlanta.

"The big talk" occurs when those in their mid-20s and 30s reveal insights in personal interactions, Pinterest also indicates.

Searches online for "deep conversation starters" have increased by 185% and searches for "emotional intimacy" have increased by 40% over the past year, according to People Managing People.

Notably, there are some 102.3 million views on the hashtag #deepconversationstarters on TikTok, the same source indicated.

How ‘the big talk’ crops up in job interviews

"In order to stand out and have that ‘spark,’ being vulnerable is key, and this is something we are seeing young people doing more and more," said Rice about job interview trends.

"Vulnerability is human and disarming. Creating space where people can be vulnerable creates a level of comfort where a deeper connection is possible," he also said.

At a time when many people are thinking about artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of machines in the workplace, it's only natural that people are focusing on what humans can bring to the table at work that a machine can't, Rice noted.

"Emotional intelligence, empathy and vulnerability are at the top of the list of things that humans bring," Rice said.

Do interviewers appreciate this?

Rice indicated that some interviewers may find their task "just as awkward or nerve-racking" as the person being interviewed for a new job finds his or her job-interviewing situation.

"Interviewers may appreciate anything they experience as disarming or conversational," he said.

The balancing act is creating a meaningful connection but not oversharing too much personal information.

Amy Morin, a psychotherapist in Marathon, Florida, and author of the book "13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do," agreed that interviewers may appreciate getting a handle on a job applicant in a more human way.

"While many candidates simply regurgitate canned answers and information straight from their resume, someone who can speak more openly is likely to spark curiosity," Morin said.

"The interviewer may want to get to know this person better."

What's the best use of ‘the big talk’?

While it's helpful to prepare for an interview ahead of time, Morin said it's best not to memorize a script to answer potential questions.

"When the interviewer asks you a question, pause," she recommended. "Don't be afraid to allow for a few seconds of silence while you think about your answer."

Another tip: Be honest about what you're working on in your professional life.

"Whether you want to become more courageous about asking questions or you want to improve your public speaking skills, acknowledge that you have professional skills you're trying to sharpen," she suggested.

"A little vulnerability can inspire trust and confidence."

"Don't talk about your childhood traumas or current personal problems," cautioned Morin.

"Discussing your divorce or your child's behavior problems, for instance, might raises concerns in an employer that you won't be able to concentrate on your work."

Also, avoid hot topics such as religion and politics — as a job interview is not the place to make your beliefs about these things known, she said.

How does being vulnerable make you stand out?

Job candidates may all blend together when hiring managers or talent executives interview multiple people for a position.

"It's common for interviewers to not really know anything about each individual, as it's clear the job applicants are showing you a polished version of themselves that may not represent who they really are," Morin told FOX Business.

"A little vulnerability can inspire trust and confidence in the interviewer who knows you aren't perfect."

To that point, being vulnerable means your words may be more in line with who you are, so you'll come across as more authentic than those who insist they're perfect in every way, Morin said.

"Sharing more can help you become memorable," she said.