Viral video lands user a new car after her Stanley tumbler withstands fire

"Built for life," is the marketing slogan for thermal flask manufacturer Stanley, and it appears one TikTok user has proved that point.

A TikTok video appearing to show a Stanley tumbler withstanding a car fire relatively unscathed has gone viral, and the company has gotten so much publicity it has promised to buy the not-so-unlucky car owner a replacement vehicle.

The viral video was uploaded on Wednesday by Danielle, who goes by the username @danimarielttering, and has generated nearly 60 million views. The video shows the inside of the woman’s scorched Kia which was ruined by a fire the previous day, but features a near-pristine Stanley tumbler amid the ruin.

Stanley's tumblers, according to the company's website, can keep cold drinks cold for up to 12 hours and iced for up to 48 hours, although it doesn’t mention fire survival.

Danielle’s bronze-colored tumbler is seen in good condition with just some ash and debris on its cover, despite the blaze the previous day that appears to have destroyed the car's interior.

"Thirsty after you catch on fire? @Stanley 1913 is like no problem I gotchu," she wrote in the caption of the video.

The TikTok user then plucks the tumbler out of the car holder and gives it a little shake to remarkably reveal the sound of ice inside. "Still has ice in it," she remarks.

"Imma need Stanley to start making cars," wrote one poster jokingly, while others began calling on Stanley to sponsor the woman or give her free merchandise.

With the video generating millions of views, the company responded with a video of its own, posting the viral video to its TikTok page on Thursday stitched with a video from Terence Reilly, Stanley's global president.

"Thanks for sharing your video, and it really goes to show that our Stanleys are built for life because [of] what it went through with you," Reilly said. "I couldn’t think of a better example of our product’s quality."

He noted how company officials had been reading messages on TikTok calling for the woman to be given some free products.

"Well, we’re going to send you some Stanleys, but there’s one more thing," Reilly said. "We’ve never done this before, and we’ll probably never do it again, but we’d love to replace your vehicle. So, check your DM’s for details, thanks be safe, cheers."

Danielle responded to the offer in another TikTok video on Friday thanking the company.

"Wow… I have seen the president of Stanley’s video, I almost passed out," she said. "That is crazy I cannot believe they’re going to buy me a car, I mean the Stanley was the only thing that survived the car fire."

"It's in the garage, I’m going to save it as a memento," she said of her tumbler. "I feel so, so grateful, and I feel blessed beyond belief."