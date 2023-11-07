Landlord torches New York home after tenants stop paying rent, become squatters: authorities

Fire marshals in New York City have arrested a Brooklyn man who allegedly set a house on fire with a family of tenants inside – after they reportedly stopped paying rent and refused to move out.

It happened on Forbell Street around 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 26, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Authorities allege that landlord Rafiqul Islam lit the fire in the stairwell with a family of eight upstairs.

CRIME SPIKES WHEN DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS, STUDY FINDS

A 911 caller reported seeing smoke and a fire on the first floor of a two-story building.

There were two adults and six children inside at the time, according to the FDNY. They all escaped alive, but seven people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COMP COMPASS INC. 2.11 -0.01 -0.47% DOUG DOUGLAS ELLIMAN 1.80 +0.03 +1.40%

Trapped by the burning stairs, the father reportedly threw four of his children into the hands of neighbors out a rear window, according to amNY, a local newspaper. Firefighters rescued the other two as the parents jumped out.

65-YEAR-OLD WOMAN ATTACKED BY MADMAN BLASTS NYC LEADERS AFTER SUSPECT STRIKES AGAIN

New York City fire marshals canvased the area for weeks and allegedly identified the suspect after spotting Islam on video with his hood and mask removed.

He faces more than a dozen charges, including eight counts each of attempted murder, assault, as well as an arson charge, authorities said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the amNY report, the dispute between Islam and his tenants stretches back to January, when the government reportedly cut off rent support payments.

The tenants reportedly moved in a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, in May 2021.

During a prior dispute, they told the paper that Islam allegedly threw "black tar" on their door and threatened to burn them out.