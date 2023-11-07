Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate

Landlord torches New York home after tenants stop paying rent, become squatters: authorities

Brooklyn landlord Rafiqul Islam faces arson and attempted murder charges

Fire marshals in New York City have arrested a Brooklyn man who allegedly set a house on fire with a family of tenants inside – after they reportedly stopped paying rent and refused to move out.

It happened on Forbell Street around 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 26, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Authorities allege that landlord Rafiqul Islam lit the fire in the stairwell with a family of eight upstairs.

Rafiqul Islam mugshot FDNY

Landlord Rafiqul Islam is accused of lighting his New York City townhouse on fire with tenants inside. They allegedly stopped paying rent and refused to move out. He faces charges of arson and attempted murder. (FDNY)

A 911 caller reported seeing smoke and a fire on the first floor of a two-story building. 

There were two adults and six children inside at the time, according to the FDNY. They all escaped alive, but seven people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Trapped by the burning stairs, the father reportedly threw four of his children into the hands of neighbors out a rear window, according to amNY, a local newspaper. Firefighters rescued the other two as the parents jumped out.

Forbell Street townhouse with red awning

Fire marshals accused a Brooklyn landlord of lighting his house on fire to chase out a family of tenants who allegedly stopped paying rent. A 2022 image of the home, second from right, preserved by Google Maps. (Google Maps / Google Maps)

New York City fire marshals canvased the area for weeks and allegedly identified the suspect after spotting Islam on video with his hood and mask removed. 

He faces more than a dozen charges, including eight counts each of attempted murder, assault, as well as an arson charge, authorities said.

According to the amNY report, the dispute between Islam and his tenants stretches back to January, when the government reportedly cut off rent support payments.

The tenants reportedly moved in a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, in May 2021.

During a prior dispute, they told the paper that Islam allegedly threw "black tar" on their door and threatened to burn them out.