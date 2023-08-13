'Crazy plane lady' Tiffany Gomas breaks silence during teary apology: 'We all have our bad moments'

The recently-identified "crazy plane lady" who was filmed ominously warning passengers in a viral video last month has officially broken her silence.

Tiffany Gomas, a 38-year-old marketing executive from Texas, urged flight crew to let her off the American Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando. Without giving a reason or explanation, she yelled: "I’m telling you, I’m getting the f--- off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f--- off and everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it."

A visibly-distressed Gomas told passengers her that "that motherf---er back there is not real" before pointing to the back of the plane, causing confusion over who she was concerned about and why.

"You can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to," she added. She was allowed to leave the plane, which had not yet taken off.

TEXAS-BOUND SOUTHWEST FLIGHT DELAYED TO REMOVE UNRULY PASSENGER TO OTHER FLYERS' DELIGHT: VIDEO

In a video posted to Twitter, Gomas began by introducing herself and announcing that she felt it was time to address the controversy.

"First and foremost, I want to take full accountability for my actions," Gomas explained. "They were completely unacceptable. Distressed or not…I should have been in control of my emotions. And that was not the case."

She directed her apologies to the people on the plane – especially the families with children – and said that her use of profanity was "completely unnecessary."

VIDEO CAPTURES WILD BRAWL AT CHICAGO O'HARE AIRPORT, LEADING TO 2 ARRESTS

"We all have our bad moments, some far worse than others. And mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times," she added while tears formed in her eyes.

Gomas said she enjoyed some of the jokes made over the video, but thanked her family and friends for supporting her through the difficult time.

"It has been really comical for everyone and I have highly enjoyed so many of the memes," she admitted. "On the flip side, it is very invasive and unkind, and I don't know what I would do without the love and support of my friends and family."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I hope that I can use this experience and do a little bit of good in the world, and that is what I intend to do," Gomas concluded. "I hope that you guys can accept my apology and I can begin to move on with my life."

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.