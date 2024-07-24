Vietnam veteran and entrepreneur is candid about PTSD battle and achieving the American dream

Bob Parsons, best known for his entrepreneurial endeavors, including GoDaddy, the domain name reseller, points back to his tour in Vietnam serving the nation as the launching pad for so much else that followed in his life.

In his new personal memoir, "Fire in the Hole!: The Untold Story of My Traumatic Life and Explosive Success," the billionaire investor, who's based in Arizona, opens up about growing up impoverished in East Baltimore, Maryland, and how he overcame his biggest battle with PTSD — all while reaching his American dream.

The Purple Heart recipient served as a Marine in the Vietnam War, fulfilling his duty as a rifleman in Delta Company of the 1st Battalion.

"It was a gnarly conflict for those being over there, in any capacity," Parson told FOX Business.

With the release of his book, Parsons is using his platform to inform others about the harms of PTSD — and to remind people how to recognize the signs.

"I would lose my temper and not know why and things like that. At least now the triggers that I have — I know it's coming," Parsons said.

"What I do is, I try to remove myself from the situation. I tend to think about what's really important. Do I want to lose my temper, or do I want my wife to love me? I picked my wife to love me."

At some point in their lives, seven out of every 100 veterans will have PTSD.

In the general population, six out of every 100 adults will have PTSD in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

People who are in the pre-stages of PTSD, he said, may lose their temper and not know why.

"I hear again and again, ‘I hate myself when that happens, and I promise I am never going to do it again,’ and then it happens, it happens, it happens [again]."

Parsons said PTSD "does get better if you ask for help and get it treated."

He added, "If you don't, I believe it gets worse."

"If you don’t know you have PTSD … ask those around you, your closest relatives, your friends. They will know and be able to tell you," Parsons said.

From 2016 through 2020, 456,293 active service members were diagnosed with at least one mental health disorder, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

In his book, Parsons discussed how he returned home from war and noticed a stigma surrounding PTSD.

"When we came home, we didn't even know what PTSD was," he said.

"It was a shell shock. It was war trouble. In our society, with any type of mental illness, there's always been a negative stigma attached to it."

He said sweeping PTSD "under the rug" will only make for a miserable life and no person should live that way.

"The deal is now it's starting to become more positive to admit that you have it, and then do something about it."

A successful entrepreneur, Parsons also founded Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG), an Arizona-based global sports equipment manufacturing company.

"I absolutely love [golf]. It is a game, first of all, that literally cannot be mastered … You can always rise above where you're playing currently. The feeling is exhilarating and the camaraderie, the fun competition, there are so many wonderful things," said Parsons.

"That in itself will help treat PTSD."

The PXG for Heroes initiative recognizes veterans and first responders by offering significant discounts on golf equipment so they can participate in the sport.

"It’s a gesture of respect. And it's, you know, you're my brothers and sisters. Here's my way of thanking you," Parsons said.

The proud Marine shared his advice for those trying to reach their goals in life.

"The way you achieve the American dream is the same way you eat an elephant — and that is one bite at a time," Parsons said.

Sixty-seven percent of Americans believe they have either achieved the American Dream or are on their way to achieving it — while 30% of Americans believe that the dream is out of reach for them, according to Pew Research Center.

Parsons said it's important to keep moving — and to never lose sight of your dream.

"Keep dreaming," he said.

"If you’re willing to put the effort in, if you love what you’re doing, absolutely love what you’re doing, there’s a good chance that you’ll get there."