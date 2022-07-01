Video shows Norwegian Cruise ship hit iceberg: 'Titanic 2.0'

A video went viral this week after it showed footage of a Norwegian Cruise Line ship that hit an iceberg in Alaska over the weekend.

The cruise company cut short the remainder of its scheduled trip due to damage from the collision.

In the viral video, a passenger can be heard exclaiming, "Titanic 2.0," after the ship hit an iceberg that floated to the surface following the impact.

Other passengers in the video could be heard gasping at the collision and size of the iceberg floating next to the ship.

The Norwegian Sun was en route to the Hubbard Glacier in Alaska when it struck a "growler."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) defines a growler as a piece of ice that has broken off from a larger glacier or shelf ice.

Growlers are typically about the size of a truck and can be difficult to see as they generally float less than three feet above the water's surface.

A Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson told USA Today the ship was "engulfed by dense fog, limiting visibility and resulting in the ship making contact with a growler."

The 848-foot ship was first turned around to Juneau, Alaska, for inspection before officials confirmed it was safe to travel slowly back to Seattle, where it arrived Thursday.

The Norwegian Sun told Fox Business it had decided to cancel an upcoming cruise scheduled to depart June 30 "so that the necessary repairs can be made."

The spokesperson also said guests on board would disembark in Seattle as previously planned.

"We are communicating with all impacted guests directly. Additional information will be provided as appropriate," the spokesperson added.