Cruises

Norwegian Cruise ship hits iceberg in Alaska

Norwegian Sun was traveling to Alaska's Hubbard Glacier

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship hit an iceberg in Alaska over the weekend, forcing the company to cancel the remainder of the cruise due to damages sustained from the collision.  

The Norwegian Sun was en route to the Hubbard Glacier in Alaska when it struck a growler. A growler is generally a piece of ice that has broken off from a larger glacier or shelf ice, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). They are roughly the size of a truck or a grand piano and typically float less than three feet above the sea surface. 

A Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson told USA Today on Saturday that the ship was "engulfed by dense fog, limiting visibility and resulting in the ship making contact with a growler."

Norwegian Sun cruise ship

The Cruise ship Norwegian Sun departs the harbour in Vancouver, British Columbia September 14, 2008. Several cruise ship lines operate from Vancouver up to Alaska and back. REUTERS/Andy Clark (CANADA) (REUTERS/Andy Clark (CANADA))

The Norwegian Sun then sailed to Juneau to assess any possible damage it sustained.

Norwegian decided to cut the trip short and cancel the upcoming scheduled cruise to depart on June 30 "so that the necessary repairs can be made," a spokesperson for the cruise line told FOX Business in a statement. 

Hubbard Glacier from space

Alaska's Hubbard Glacier is pictured in this July 22, 2014 NASA handout satellite photo. (Reuters/NASA/Handout via Reuters)

The cruise ship was then given clearance by Coast Guard and "other local maritime authorities" to return to Seattle at reduced speed. The spokesperson also said guests on board will disembark in Seattle as previously planned.

"We are communicating with all impacted guests directly. Additional information will be provided as appropriate," the spokesperson said. 

Specifics as to any injuries on board were not released. 