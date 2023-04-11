Video shows moments before bird strikes Delta engine during JFK airport takeoff

A Delta Air Lines flight in New York was forced to abort its trip and return to the tarmac after an unfortunate run-in with a bird.

The Boeing 737-800 plane with 155 customers and six crew members — flying out of John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York City — was scheduled to travel to San Diego, California on Tuesday morning.

Video from on board the plane during takeoff shows the aircraft rise into the air before a brief glimpse of passing birds and an audible thud.

Other pictures show that the plane deployed oxygen masks.

"Delta flight 838 from New York – JFK to San Diego safely returned to JFK shortly after takeoff following a reported bird strike to one of the aircraft's two engines," Delta told FOX Business in a statement. "The flight crew's professional actions reflect their extensive training, and we commend their unwavering safety focus."

"Thank you to the extraordinary pilot and flight crew at [Delta] for landing us safely at [JFK Airport] after birds knocked out the right engine of our plane on a flight to San Diego," Fox News' Cristina Corbin wrote on social media Tuesday morning.

Corbin shared photos taken from inside the aircraft as it was parked on the airport tarmac.

Emergency responders, including firefighters, can be seen arriving and inspecting the engine.

Delta said it used an alternate aircraft for the passengers' flight to San Diego.