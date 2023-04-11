Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Delta Air Lines

Video shows moments before bird strikes Delta engine during JFK airport takeoff

Delta Air Lines plane engine hit by bird during takeoff from NYC airport

close
A passenger on a Delta flight from New York City to San Diego filmed a bird near the plane during takeoff moments before the right engine was struck. The plane later landed safely at John F. Kennedy airport. (Credit: @jboottyyy/twitter) video

Video shows moments before bird strikes Delta engine during JFK airport takeoff

A passenger on a Delta flight from New York City to San Diego filmed a bird near the plane during takeoff moments before the right engine was struck. The plane later landed safely at John F. Kennedy airport. (Credit: @jboottyyy/twitter)

A Delta Air Lines flight in New York was forced to abort its trip and return to the tarmac after an unfortunate run-in with a bird.

The Boeing 737-800 plane with 155 customers and six crew members — flying out of John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York City — was scheduled to travel to San Diego, California on Tuesday morning.

DELTA FLIGHT TO ATLANTA DIVERTED TO DALLAS OVER 'UNRULY PASSENGER'

Video from on board the plane during takeoff shows the aircraft rise into the air before a brief glimpse of passing birds and an audible thud.

Birds seen before Delta plane engine is struck

A passenger on a Delta flight from New York City to San Diego filmed a bird near the plane during takeoff moments before the right engine was struck. The plane later landed safely at John F. Kennedy airport. (Credit: @jboottyyy/twitter / Fox News)

Other pictures show that the plane deployed oxygen masks.

DELTA LAUNCHES PILOT PROGRAM TO TRAIN NEXT GENERATION OF AVIATORS

"Delta flight 838 from New York – JFK to San Diego safely returned to JFK shortly after takeoff following a reported bird strike to one of the aircraft's two engines," Delta told FOX Business in a statement. "The flight crew's professional actions reflect their extensive training, and we commend their unwavering safety focus."

"Thank you to the extraordinary pilot and flight crew at [Delta] for landing us safely at [JFK Airport] after birds knocked out the right engine of our plane on a flight to San Diego," Fox News' Cristina Corbin wrote on social media Tuesday morning.

Corbin shared photos taken from inside the aircraft as it was parked on the airport tarmac.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Delta bird engine

Video from onboard the Delta flight captures a distinct thud as the bird seems to make contact with the plane engine. (Twitter/@jboottyyy)

Emergency responders, including firefighters, can be seen arriving and inspecting the engine.

Delta said it used an alternate aircraft for the passengers' flight to San Diego.