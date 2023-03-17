Delta flight to Atlanta diverted to Dallas over 'unruly passenger'

A Delta Air Lines flight from California to Atlanta was diverted to Dallas this morning, due to an "unruly passenger onboard," the company says.

A passenger purportedly onboard the aircraft flying out of Orange County tweeted, "Just had a dude try to break a window and open the exit door on my Delta flight to Atlanta, which caused a ‘medical’ emergency landing in Dallas at 3:00am."

The DFW Airport Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business about the nature of the incident. Delta could not confirm the passenger’s account.

"Delta Flight 731 from Orange County, California (SNA) to ATL diverted to DFW due to an unruly passenger on board," the airline said in a statement to FOX Business.

"The aircraft landed without incident, the passenger was deplaned and the flight continued to ATL," it added. "We apologize to our customers on board for the disruption and delay to their travel plans."

Flight tracking data shows that the plane landed around 2:20 a.m. local time, before continuing its journey to Atlanta two hours later.

A total of 199 passengers and six crew members were on the plane, Delta says.