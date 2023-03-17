Expand / Collapse search
Delta Air Lines

Delta flight to Atlanta diverted to Dallas over 'unruly passenger'

Passenger on flight from California says man tried to break window, open exit door

A Delta Air Lines flight from California to Atlanta was diverted to Dallas this morning, due to an "unruly passenger onboard," the company says. 

A passenger purportedly onboard the aircraft flying out of Orange County tweeted, "Just had a dude try to break a window and open the exit door on my Delta flight to Atlanta, which caused a ‘medical’ emergency landing in Dallas at 3:00am." 

The DFW Airport Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business about the nature of the incident. Delta could not confirm the passenger’s account. 

Delta planes in Boston Logan Airport

A Delta Air Lines passenger jets rest on the tarmac in July 2021 at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. One of the airline's planes was diverted to Dallas early Friday due to the behavior of an "unruly passenger." (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File / AP Newsroom)

"Delta Flight 731 from Orange County, California (SNA) to ATL diverted to DFW due to an unruly passenger on board," the airline said in a statement to FOX Business.  

Delta Air Line

Delta planes are shown at their gates Monday, June 13, 2022, at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The diverted plane spent around two hours in Dallas, Texas, on Friday morning before taking off again. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer / AP Newsroom)

"The aircraft landed without incident, the passenger was deplaned and the flight continued to ATL," it added. "We apologize to our customers on board for the disruption and delay to their travel plans." 

Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 commercial aircraft

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 commercial aircraft as seen on final approach landing at New York John F Kennedy International airport on Feb. 13, 2020. Delta tells FOX Business that the plane involved in Friday's incident landed safely in Dallas, T (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

   

Flight tracking data shows that the plane landed around 2:20 a.m. local time, before continuing its journey to Atlanta two hours later. 

A total of 199 passengers and six crew members were on the plane, Delta says. 