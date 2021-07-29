Video from 2000 shows Jeff Bezos mocked by fans for dreams of flying to space

More than two decades ago, Jeff Bezos was mocked for his dreams of exploring space, according to an old interview clip with journalist Charlie Rose.

During the 1-minute interview clip between Bezos and Rose from 2000, which surfaced online this week, Bezos discussed his dreams to "go help explore space."

The billionaire got onto the topic after Rose asked him what he would do if he wasn't running shopping behemoth Amazon.

"The picture that I have is that I would get in a rocket ship, go up into space and, like, you know, go check out a few things," Bezos, who has since transitioned to Amazon's executive chairman, told Rose.

His response prompted laughter from the audience as well as from Rose.

In the midst of the laughter, Bezos added: "This is why I mentioned at the beginning, this is a very hard, technical problem."

Rose replied, "If you put your mind to it, you could probably figure out a way to do this."

Not only did Bezos make his dream a reality last week but he also became the second billionaire in just over a week to do so in his own rocket alongside a hand-selected group of people.

"Best day ever!" Bezos said when the capsule touched down on the desert floor in remote West Texas on July 20.

Named after America’s first astronaut, Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket soared on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, a date chosen by Bezos for its historical significance. He held fast to it, even as Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson pushed up his own flight from New Mexico and beat him to space by nine days.

In the days leading up to the flight, Bezos wrote on Instagram that traveling to space had been a dream of his ever since he was 5 years old.

After landing safely, Bezos said the roughly 10-minute flight had exceeded all his expectations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.