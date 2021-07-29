Victoria's Secret launches new gym wear competing with Lululemon, American Eagle

Victoria’s Secret is leaning into gym wear in a move to compete with the likes of Lululemon and American Eagle.

The L Brands-owned lingerie company launched a new collection called "On Point" featuring leggings, sports bras, and other activewear made with specific fabrics intended for high-intensity workouts and lighter workouts like yoga.

The line is broken up into three categories: "Sweat," with clothing intended for intense workouts like spinning, running and boxing; "Live" with lighter fabrics made for everyday errands; and "Flow" for activities like yoga.

Victoria Secret continues to undergo a major brand revamp after announcing it would do away with its iconic Angels earlier this year after pulling the plug on its namesake lingerie fashion show following years of backlash for not including women with diverse body types and sizes. The store is now hiring influential women and activists like professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe, freestyle skier Eileen Gu and other women from diverse career backgrounds to support its rebrand.

The company has also called on plus-size model Paloma Elsesser among others, like New York City Ballet’s Corps de Ballet dancer India Bradley, who is modeling the company’s latest "On Point" collection.

L BRANDS TO SPIN-OFF VICTORIA'S SECRET

And while athleisure and leggings doubled as work wardrobes for many during pandemic lockdowns, the category continues to expand with consumers showing continued interest in the post-pandemic and leading to higher investments in wardrobes. Indeed, activewear buyers are currently spending 11% more per purchase compared to non-activewear buyers, according to data from market research group NPD.

Other competitors are also seeing continued growth in the space. Kate Hudson-backed Fabletics earlier this month called on banks to help it prepare for its initial public offering in a move that would value the subscription-based athleisure brand to more than $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.