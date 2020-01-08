Ever-svelter Victoria's Secret 'Angels' drive everyday women to plastic surgeons

Society's standards of beauty -- set forth by supermodels -- are seemingly becoming more unattainable over time, a new study suggests.

Victoria’s Secret models, or what the company dubs “Angels," have become progressively thinner over the past two decades while the average woman’s waistline has increased, according to a November study published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal.

The findings -- published just weeks before L Brands, Victoria’s Secret's parent company, canceled the annual fashion show -- suggest that the lingerie maker known for its bedazzled undergarments is promoting an ideal weight that "that is moving farther away from the characteristics of the average American woman."

The iconic show, featuring models hitting the runaway all over the world accompanied by a pop star, debuted in 1995 and has since drawn in millions of viewers annually. It has been seen as a vital tool in building the brand, which also owns Bath & Body Works and the Victoria’s Secret sister brand Pink.

However, in recent years viewership for the fashion show has steadily dropped amid dwindling sales and brand-image issues. The company, which dominated the lingerie industry for years, canceled the annual fashion show in 2019 after last year's event earned the worst ratings in its nearly 20-year broadcast history. The audience of 3.27 million viewers was the smallest since the show became a holiday-season TV event in 2001, the Nielsen company said. Its viewership ranged from a high of 10.3 million in 2011 to 7.36 million in 2016, Nielsen said.

Researchers compared the bust, waist, height and hip size of the women who have put on the iconic wings and walked the runway since the show debuted in 1995 until 2018.

What they found is that over time, Victoria’s Secret fashion models have become more slender with a decrease in bust, waist, hips and overall dress size while their waist-to-hip ratio remained relatively consistent.

A low ratio "has traditionally been considered the most attractive female body attribute by men,” the study read.

By contrast, over the past 21 years, the average American woman’s waist circumference and dress size have increased, varying between a misses size 16 and 18, according to the study.

The average waist size for the models dwindled from 24.7 inches in 1995-1998 to about 23.6 inches in 2015-2018. Their average bust size, which was roughly 34.2 inches in 1995-1998, decreased to 23.6 in 2015-2018 while their hip size shifted from 34.9 inches to about 34.4 inches.

L Brands did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

"In parallel with this trend, the percentage of women seeking cosmetic surgical procedures has dramatically increased, with buttock and lower body lift increasing by 4295 percent and 256 percent, respectively, since 2000," according to the study.

The study suggests the increase in cosmetic surgery may be due to the desire to achieve the "ideal WHR," which researchers describe as a narrow waist set with fuller hips.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

