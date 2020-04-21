Varney: Coronavirus lockdown protests are 'fundamentally American'

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that coronavirus lockdown protests across the country are “fundamentally American” in the fight for relief.

Continue Reading Below

As an example, Varney said, elective surgeries such as hip or knee replacements are being pushed off by hospitals, even in states with low virus rates. Varney said patients in need of these surgeries are “understandably dismayed and perhaps angry” at the delay.

“Bad knees hurt!” he said. “And the hospitals are not happy because they urgently need the money that elective surgery provides. Because of the lockdown, hospitals need massive government help.”

VARNEY: DEMOCRATS OFFERING NO CORONAVIRUS LEADERSHIP

Some areas and businesses in certain states like South Carolina are reopening, Varney said, which is building up demand for a wider reopening nationwide, as well as demand for “personal liberty.”

“Protesters around the country are asking, ‘Why can’t we go back to work?’” he said. “Why can’t you get a new knee?”

The “elites” are looking down on “ordinary people” leading the protests, Varney said, and Facebook is even blocking protest organizers from posting.

“You push for in-person demonstrations that don’t follow government guidelines, you can’t post!” he said. “To me, that’s interfering with your freedom of speech and free association.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Varney said The View’s Joy Behar reacted by calling protesters “terrorists” as other elites continue to “break their own lockdown rules.”

“New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio, king of the total lockdown, was still driven to his gym for a workout,” Varney said. “Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot went out to get her hair done! I get the impression that the elites are not so much worried about the virus, as they are about losing control of the masses. In a lockdown, they call the shots. And that’s the way socialists like it.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Varney suggested elites “get out more” to witness the true patriotism of these protests.

“The protests are fundamentally American,” he said. “And they are also rational. What’s wrong with elective surgery if virus patients are not affected? Why can’t some stores reopen, if precautions are taken? These protests are about liberty, getting back to work and lessening the economic pain of the lockdown. That’s America."