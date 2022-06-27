Varney: Fourth of July travel not looking good

FOX Business host Stuart Varney said the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is ‘not looking good’ for traveling amid an increase in flight cancellations during his latest "My Take."

STUART VARNEY: The airports were in chaos again this weekend. And it’s no better this morning. Nearly 700 cancellations and 5,000 delays already and its only 11 eastern. The millions of Americans who plan a summer get-away, are getting anxious. And probably angry.

Blame vaccine policy: why are airline staff banned from working for not getting a jab that doesn't work!

Blame retirement policy: it’s an emergency; can't we allow pilots to fly after age 65?

Blame training policy: they can't find enough trained and vaccinated air traffic controllers. Same with the TSA.

Well, here comes July 4th. It’s not looking good.



AIRLINE TRADE GROUP REQUESTS MEETING WITH FAA TO DISCUSS AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER STAFFING CHALLENGES

Airlines have cut their summer schedules, so you face the unfortunate choice: buy a ticket and face cancellation and delay, or don't buy a ticket because none are available, and you can't afford it anyway!

The airlines demand a meeting with transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, but having done little to fix the supply chain problem, he is unlikely to resolve the airline travel problem any time soon.

It's going to be a summer of discontent. For what it’s worth, here's my advice: take the first flight out. Take direct flights. Don't check bags. Invest in "clear" or global entry to avoid the worst of the TSA lines.