Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Opinion

Varney: Alec Baldwin is 'dead right' about demonetization of wealth

By FOXBusiness
close
Stuart Varney agrees with actor Alec Baldwin on the demonization of wealth. video

Varney: Alec Baldwin identifies the American dream stood on its head

Stuart Varney agrees with actor Alec Baldwin on the demonization of wealth.

“The demonization of wealth in this country is mind-blowing. Now all success is scrutinized. Merely to succeed, especially financially, invites scrutiny, judgment, abuse.”

Continue Reading Below

Couldn't have said it better myself. That’s an articulate statement. It neatly sums up the political reality of America today. The left has no time for success.

So who said it? Alec Baldwin, the Hollywood actor who leads the Trump-hating charge on "Saturday Night Live."

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS...

FELICITY HUFFMAN'S 'DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES' CO-STAR RICARDO CHAVIRA SLAMS 14-DAY SENTENCE
THE TRUTH ABOUT 'DREAM SCHOOLS' IN WAKE OF COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL
PSAT EXAMS REKINDLE AMERICANS' WORRIES ABOUT COLLEGE-ADMISSION FAIRNESS

I should point out that Baldwin’s tweet was in defense of Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced to two weeks in jail for her part in the college admissions scandal. Baldwin thinks she was punished excessively because she's wealthy. He thinks she should only do community service.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Ben Stiller, Alec Baldwin, Billy Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend Houston Rockets v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on January 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

Put that debate aside, and focus on what Baldwin said because he's dead right.

Anyone who sat through the three-hour Democratic debate Tuesday night would have seen the rich bashed and blamed throughout. Financial success these days is frowned on. The billionaires, the giant corporations and the mega-wealthy; it’s all their fault. Take their wealth away, because no one "deserves" that much money! What was that Baldwin said again? "Financial success invites scrutiny, judgment, abuse"!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2019 American Ballet Theater Spring Gala at Lincoln Center on May 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Now, I don't think Baldwin and Hollywood are suddenly going to become Republican. They're on the left, and they're going to stay there. They hate Trump and that’s not going to change.

But how refreshing to get such accurate commentary. Alec Baldwin identified one of the dominant themes of the day: you're successful, and you don't deserve it. It’s the American Dream, stood on its head.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE