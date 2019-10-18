Varney: Alec Baldwin is 'dead right' about demonetization of wealth

“The demonization of wealth in this country is mind-blowing. Now all success is scrutinized. Merely to succeed, especially financially, invites scrutiny, judgment, abuse.”

Couldn't have said it better myself. That’s an articulate statement. It neatly sums up the political reality of America today. The left has no time for success.

So who said it? Alec Baldwin, the Hollywood actor who leads the Trump-hating charge on "Saturday Night Live."

I should point out that Baldwin’s tweet was in defense of Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced to two weeks in jail for her part in the college admissions scandal. Baldwin thinks she was punished excessively because she's wealthy. He thinks she should only do community service.

Put that debate aside, and focus on what Baldwin said because he's dead right.

Anyone who sat through the three-hour Democratic debate Tuesday night would have seen the rich bashed and blamed throughout. Financial success these days is frowned on. The billionaires, the giant corporations and the mega-wealthy; it’s all their fault. Take their wealth away, because no one "deserves" that much money! What was that Baldwin said again? "Financial success invites scrutiny, judgment, abuse"!

Now, I don't think Baldwin and Hollywood are suddenly going to become Republican. They're on the left, and they're going to stay there. They hate Trump and that’s not going to change.

But how refreshing to get such accurate commentary. Alec Baldwin identified one of the dominant themes of the day: you're successful, and you don't deserve it. It’s the American Dream, stood on its head.

