Felicity Huffman's 'Desperate Housewives' co-star Ricardo Chavira slams 14-day sentence

Actor Ricardo Chavira slammed “Desperate Housewives” co-star Felicity Huffman in recently revealed tweets following the sentencing for her role in the college cheating scandal.

Chavira, a second-generation Mexican American, starred alongside Huffman as Carlos Solis, the husband of actress Eva Longoria’s character, Gabrielle Solis.

On Sept. 13 – the same day Huffman was handed her 14-day jail sentence – he sounded off.

"White Privilege. And I saw Eight years [s.i.c.] worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about," he tweeted. "Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean s--- to these people."

In addition to the jail time, Huffman was given a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and one year of probation.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores fixed in 2017. Macy was not named in court papers.

The star and mom of two was arrested in March. Authorities leading the investigation dubbed "Varsity Blues" said she paid a designated person to proctor her daughter’s exam in December 2017, then change her answers to improve the score.

Chavira’s weeks-old tweets were unearthed by Deadline on Tuesday. Shortly after the story was published, Chavira tweeted again, writing,“La verdad no peca, pero incomoda,” which translates roughly to, "The truth is not a sin, but is uncomfortable."

Following Huffman’s sentencing, Los Angeles businessman Devin Sloane, 53, was sentenced on Sept. 24 to four months in prison. Sloane admitted to paying a quarter-million dollars to have his son fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California as a water polo player.

On Oct. 4, Greenwich, Connecticut lawyer Gordon Caplan, 53, was ordered to spend a month in the slammer for spending $75,000 to rig his daughter’s test scores. The next day, California winemaker Agustin Huneeus Jr. was sentenced to five months behind bars for paying $300,000 to get his daughter into USC.

Then, on Tuesday, New York City parents Gregory and Marcia Abbott, ages 68 and 59, respectively, were also handed a one-month jail sentence after admitting to paying $125,000 to benefit their daughter.

