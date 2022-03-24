Vanderbilt University offers employee bonuses for 'diligent' service during COVID-19 pandemic

Vanderbilt University employees are being awarded appreciation bonuses for their "diligent work" throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the Chancellor’s Recognition Award, all eligible staff, faculty and postdocs will get a one-time payment of $1,500 added to their paychecks at the end of March, according to the university.

While announcing the award on March 17, Chancellor Daniel Diermeier expressed appreciation for staff members' "extraordinary efforts" during the tumultuous time, saying they are "at the heart of Vanderbilt’s educational mission."

"It has not been easy, especially during the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic," Diermeier said. However, their "dedication to our vision and goals enables our university to operate at its highest level," he added.

As a result of their tremendous effort, Diermeier said the university is approaching its 150th anniversary next year "in a position of strength and with optimism about our path forward."

The bonus will apply to regular, part- and full-time staff that have worked at least 90 days as of March 31, 2022, and have had an employment start date no later than Dec. 31, 2021.

Regular, full-time and partial-load faculty will be eligible as long as they have appointments of at least one academic year, according to the school. Regular and full-time postdocs with appointments of at least one academic year will also be eligible for a bonus.