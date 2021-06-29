Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar to debut new cocktail brand in fall 2021: report

Sammy Hagar is expanding his beverage portfolio with a line of ready-to-drink cocktails.

The 73-year-old rock star turned entrepreneur will reportedly debut Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. in three states this fall, according to USA Today.

DWAYNE JOHNSON’S TEQUILA BRAND BREAKS SALE RECORDS: ‘THE TEQUILA OF THE PEOPLE’

Not only will the drinks be mixed with alcohol and juices, but it is going to be rum-based and sparkling, the news outlet reports.

Hagar told USA Today that Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. will start off with four different flavors, including Tangerine Dream, Pineapple Splash, Island Pop and Cherry Kola Chill. Moreover, each drink will be packaged in a 12-ounce can.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN APOLOGIZES FOR RUM NAME AFTER VENTURE IS ACCUSED OF CULTURAL APPROPRIATION

The former Van Halen singer also said the cocktails will be low in calories and have an ABV of 5.5%. Fans who are looking forward to trying the sparkling cocktails themselves can expect to find it in retail locations throughout California, Nevada and Texas.

Years before Hagar decided to dabble in the ready-to-drink cocktail business, he had founded Cabo Wabo Cantina and tequila brand inspired by the Van Halen song of the same name. He also started Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, which it appears his cocktail brand will be a spinoff of.

IS KENDALL JENNER'S TEQUILA THE NEXT BILLION-DOLLAR CASAMIGOS?

Representatives for Hagar and Sammy's Beach Bar Rum did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for comment.

While many celebrity-backed alcohol brands exist, ready-to-drink cocktails and sparkling alcohol-based beverages are still growing markets.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to forecasts published by market research firm Grand View Research, the ready-to-drink cocktail’s market size is projected to reach nearly $1.8 billion by 2028 while the sparkling drink category known as hard seltzer is projected to exceed $14.6 billion by 2027.