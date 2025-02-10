Valentine's food deals: What to know

The language of love this Valentine’s Day can be delivered via food.

The companies with offers to celebrate the day of love and friendship range from sit-down restaurants to fast-casual and fast-food joints.

Carraba’s Italian Grill

Carraba’s Italian Grill, for instance, rolled out a four-course Valentine’s dinner for two for dine-in customers. The deal, which lasts through Sunday, costs $65, per the chain’s website.

The meal provides one appetizer, a soup or salad for each person, two entrees and a dessert.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse also has a four-course menu for the love-focused holiday. It became available on Monday and will stay on the chain’s menu through Sunday, carrying a starting price of $30 per person.

There’s also an opportunity to score a gift card for those who share a photo of their special Outback dinner with the company’s social media accounts.

HOOTERS

On actual Valentine’s Day, Hooters said it will give out a "Wing Fling" of 10 free boneless wings to customers that buy 10 wings of "any style." The promotion "includes the lower-priced wings on the house, with one sauce or rub per 10 wings," the company said.

PANERA BREAD

Meanwhile, bagel sandwich lovers can take advantage of a "buy-one-get-one-free" deal at Panera Bread the day before Valentine’s Day and on the holiday itself.

Through that two-day-long "BAEgel" deal, the fast-casual chain is throwing in a complimentary additional Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich to reward members who purchase one of its new Asiago Bagel Stacks, Panera said in a press release. Panera debuted the Asiago Bagel Stacks last month ahead of National Bagel Day.

They must use the promo code "BAEGEL" to cash-in on the offer.

SUBWAY

Another chain known for sandwiches, Subway, began a BOGO deal of its own on Monday for Subway eaters to "share with their Valentines," according to a press release.

It allows the Subway website and app customers in the U.S. to receive a free footlong sandwich if they plug in "FLBOGO" when placing an order for another footlong. The deal does not apply to "Footlong Snacks, The Beast/5 Meat Italian, and the Garlic Roast Beef," Subway said.

SHAKE SHACK

There’s also a BOGO Valentine’s promotion at Shake Shack "whether it’s love, a situationship, or just good company" starting Tuesday, Shack Shack said in a blog post. It centers on Shake Shack’s SmokeShack burger.

Customers buying a one-patty SmokeShack burger can get another one for free with the promo code "BEMINE." They have to order the burgers either in-store through a kiosk or using the chain’s app or website in order to qualify for the deal, according to the company.

The Shake Shack holiday promotion ends Monday.

The deals have been rolling out ahead of Valentine’s Day, which is rapidly approaching. The love-focused holiday lands on Friday this year.

Roughly 56% of consumers intend to participate in Valentine’s Day, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation.

The holiday is typically a boon for the restaurant sector as well as the candy, flower and jewelry sectors, FOX Business reported.