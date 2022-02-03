Used Mercedes-Benz trucks are selling for $62,705 more than new ones

The average lightly used car is selling for $553 more than new ones, but the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is far from average.

Pre-owned examples of the luxury SUV built since 2020 were going for $62,705 over their original list price in January on the iseecars.com marketplace.

The 35.6% premium was by far the largest, but not the only big one. Chevrolet Corvettes commanded an extra $16,645, or 20.2% above their factory MSRPs.

The Tesla Model 3 was next on the list at $8,300/17.8%, followed by the Ford Bronco Sport ($5,766/16.4%) and Chevrolet Trailblazer ($4,270/15.6%) subcompact SUVs.

Low new car inventories caused by the semiconductor shortage has been the driving force in rising used car prices for the past year. The Mercedes-Benz website even has a pop-up warning shoppers of low supplies and feature availability.

There are some deals at the other end of the market, however. New Ford Mustangs remain more valuable than used ones, with an average premium of $9,519/19.4%, and used BMW 7 Series sedan and Acura MDX SUV can be picked up for several thousand dollars less than new ones.