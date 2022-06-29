Why these US cities are considered best for small business success

Though sometimes overshadowed by the big city hustle, small towns can be full of big dreams – and even bigger success.

A recent report from Verizon ranked the best small cities to start a small business, which included Northwestern towns - like Logan, Utah and Richland, Washington - to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the only spot on the East Coast to clinch the top 10.

"We're thriving here in the community," Nothing Bundt Cakes owner Stephanie Quirantes told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster on Wednesday. "We have an amazing group of people that want to work and want to spend money."

Quirantes, who opened her South Florida bakery just three years ago, touted the city’s business-friendly atmosphere and priority to keep local business open throughout the pandemic.

SMALL BUSINESS PAIN POINTS TO RECESSION

"We also have an amazing government here that's really helped us through the hard times," Quirantes said. "The city and the chamber really worked hard to kind of adapt to what our needs were going through COVID and helping us get through that."

The small U.S. cities which ranked towards the top of the list reportedly had the best financial and tax climates, loans per business, commute time and education overview.

Florida business owner Quirantes further explained how the tight-knit community has adapted to even broader economic challenges like inflation.

"The city has really helped us connect with more people," she pointed out, "because the more revenue we have, the less we have to raise prices, and the more we can sell, the better off we do."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In answering what has kept her business profitable amid multiple financial hurdles, Quirantes again attributed local government support: "The city and the chamber really are integral in that for us."



READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

The Best Small Cities to Start a Small Business: Report