Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Ford

US government investigating Ford Explorers after receiving complaints of parts flying off

The government agency says 164 people have filed complaints about Ford Explorer SUVs

close
Jim Farley reveals the automaker's next generation truck and explains why 5G capability is so important to Ford's truck driving clients on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Ford CEO Jim Farley unveils 2023 F-Series Super Duty truck embedded with 5G connectivity

Jim Farley reveals the automaker's next generation truck and explains why 5G capability is so important to Ford's truck driving clients on 'The Claman Countdown.'

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Ford Explorers after the agency said that it has received over 100 complaints regarding windshield trim panels flying off the car while traveling at highway speeds.

According to the government agency, 164 people have filed complaints regarding the trim panels detaching from the vehicle on 2011 through 2019 Ford Explorer SUVs. There are 1.86 million Explorer SUVs being covered under the probe.

The agency says the parts could hit the windshield of cars in the area or possibly collide with a motorcycle rider.

There have not been any reports of crashes or injuries as a result of windshield issues, the agency said.

FORD CUTTING ELECTRIC MUSTANG MACH-E PRICES BY UP TO $5,900

Ford Explorer

A 2015 white Ford Explorer is viewed on June 10, 2015, in Solvang, California. (George Rose/Getty Images / Getty Images)

While the investigation from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration could lead to a recall, one hasn't been issued yet.

The corporate logo of Ford at a motor show

The corporate logo of Ford is seen at Brussels Motor Show, Belgium January 9, 2020.  (Reuters/Francois Lenoir / Reuters Photos)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ford said in a statement that it's working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration during the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.