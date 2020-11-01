Expand / Collapse search
US enlists pharmacy chains to vaccinate against coronavirus: WSJ

More than dozen chains will serve as vaccination sites

Shipping companies gear up for efficient vaccine delivery; Brett Larson has the latest.video

Will there be problems with coronavirus vaccine distribution?

Shipping companies gear up for efficient vaccine delivery; Brett Larson has the latest.

More than a dozen retail pharmacy chains have agreed to partner with the federal government to serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites under a plan developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., CVS Health Corp., Walmart Inc., Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets Inc., and Costco Wholesale Corp. are among the companies that have agreed to participate, according to the CDC plan issued Friday.

The pharmacies own more than 35,000 stores, the CDC said.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES CVS, WALGREENS FREE CORONAVIRUS VACCINES DEAL TO HELP SENIORS

The information was contained in an updated “interim playbook” the CDC prepared for states, territories, and local governments readying vaccination programs.

More than a dozen retail pharmacy chains, including CVS, will partner with the federal government to serve as vaccination sites (iStock)

The playbook sketches out how Covid-19 shots would get to hospitals, clinics, and other vaccination sites, starting with initial supplies for health-care workers and others at high risk of infection.

Pharmacies would become involved during a second phase of vaccine rollout. The pharmacies would order the Covid-19 vaccines from the federal government, which would then supply them, according to the CDC’s plan. The pharmacies’ involvement would help expand and accelerate the public’s access to the shots as supplies increase, the CDC said.

“Partnerships with retail chain pharmacies and networks of community pharmacists in the United States will increase the general population’s access to COVID-19 vaccine,” the interim playbook said.

