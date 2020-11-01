US enlists pharmacy chains to vaccinate against coronavirus: WSJ

More than a dozen retail pharmacy chains have agreed to partner with the federal government to serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites under a plan developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Continue Reading Below

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., CVS Health Corp., Walmart Inc., Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets Inc., and Costco Wholesale Corp. are among the companies that have agreed to participate, according to the CDC plan issued Friday.

The pharmacies own more than 35,000 stores, the CDC said.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES CVS, WALGREENS FREE CORONAVIRUS VACCINES DEAL TO HELP SENIORS

The information was contained in an updated “interim playbook” the CDC prepared for states, territories, and local governments readying vaccination programs.

The playbook sketches out how Covid-19 shots would get to hospitals, clinics, and other vaccination sites, starting with initial supplies for health-care workers and others at high risk of infection.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 34.04 +0.52 +1.55% CVA COVANTA HOLDING 9.08 +1.46 +19.16% WMT WALMART INC. 138.75 -1.17 -0.84% KR KROGER 32.21 -0.05 -0.15% COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 357.62 -7.24 -1.98%

Pharmacies would become involved during a second phase of vaccine rollout. The pharmacies would order the Covid-19 vaccines from the federal government, which would then supply them, according to the CDC’s plan. The pharmacies’ involvement would help expand and accelerate the public’s access to the shots as supplies increase, the CDC said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Partnerships with retail chain pharmacies and networks of community pharmacists in the United States will increase the general population’s access to COVID-19 vaccine,” the interim playbook said.

Click for more at WSJ.com.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE