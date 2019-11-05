US cities with the most expensive commute

Commuting to work costs time and money especially if you have to drive long distances and live in a place where gas is not cheap.

A study from LendingTree looked at the 100 largest cities in the U.S. and ranked the most costly commutes with regard to the time spent on travel. Commuters in the Golden State were paying the biggest price per person. While New Yorkers spent the most time commuting.

The most expensive on the list was in Fremont, Calif., which is located just outside of San Francisco and also the home of the Tesla Factory, where commuters shell out $49 a day, or $12,801 a year traveling. The median earnings for full-time workers in that area is $82,106.

It’s slightly cheaper to commute in San Francisco, which ranked No. 2 on the list, where people are paying an average of $45 a day to get to work. The median earnings of full-time workers in the city is $80,812 and the average time spent on a one-way commute is 33.8 minutes.

Arlington, Va., a city that sits across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. and is known for its historic roots, has one of the most expensive East Coast trips to work. In the area, workers pay $38 a day to commute and the average median wage is $82,357. The average hours worked per week sits at 41.8 and the mean commute time is 29.1 minutes.

Commuters in Irvine, California, one of the largest planned urban communities in the country, located south of Los Angeles in Orange County, spend $38 a day, or $9,818 a year to get to work.

New York, “The City That Never Sleeps,” ranked No. 5 on the list, and had the longest commute: 41 minutes. And the daily cost of a commute is $37, with a yearly cost of $9,581. The median earnings are $51,573.

