US airlines cancel, delay hundreds of flights again

Thursday marked another frustrating day of air travel in the U.S., with hundreds of cancellations already into, within or out of the country.

FlightAware showed more than 1,400 delays and 628 cancellations.

According to the flight tracker, American Airlines canceled 152 flights and more than 200 were delayed, United Airlines canceled 70 and delayed 123 and Delta Air Lines canceled 48 and delayed 168.

This comes as United Airlines said it would cut about 50 daily departures this summer from New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

The decision, the airline's executive vice president and chief operations officer wrote in a memo, would help to minimize delays and improve performance – even though it has the planes, pilots, crews and staff to support the schedule there.

The change is effective starting July 1, and only domestic flights are impacted.

Nevertheless, summer travel is not showing any signs of slowing.

AAA says Independence Day weekend is projected to be the second busiest since 2000.

Over 47 million people are estimated to travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday weekend, a 3.7% increase from last year.

However, the number of people traveling by air is expected to be the lowest since 2011.

About 3.5 million people are expected to fly over the weekend.

Last week, airlines scrubbed more than 1,700 flights on Thursday, as they tried to recover from storms.

In June, more than 2.2 million travelers a day on average have gone through security checkpoints at U.S. airports.

Cancellations and delays have not only angered customers, and hundreds of uniformed Southwest Airlines pilots held a protest on Tuesday with signs blaming management.

Earlier this month, American Airlines pilots picketed near the New York Stock Exchange and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) posted an open letter to Delta Air Lines customers that empathized with those who had their flights delayed or canceled.

The union said Delta has scheduled more flights than it has pilots to fly, and that the pilots were working record overtime hours.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese and The Associated Press contributed to this report.