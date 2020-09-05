Airlines banned more than 700 passengers over mask violations: report

Multiple airlines in the U.S. have banned more than 700 passengers who have refused to wear masks, according to a recent report.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported that six major U.S. airlines -- Delta, United, Spirit, Frontier, Alaska and Hawaiian -- have banned a total of 738 passengers over mask violations.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines reportedly did not reveal how many passengers they have banned for not wearing masks.

According to the Times, Delta Air Lines has banned 270 passengers, which is the most of all the major U.S. airlines.

Following Delta is United Airlines with 150 banned passengers, Spirit Airlines with 128 banned passengers, Frontier Airlines with 106 banned passengers, Alaska Airlines with 78 banned passengers and Hawaiian Airlines, which has banned six people.

The airlines are not sharing the names of the passengers who have ignored their mask rules, so it is possible that passengers who have been banned on one airline are flying on others, the Times reported.

The newspaper found that aside from banning passengers, Alaska Airlines is also issuing warnings “to passengers who had to be admonished more than once on a flight for ignoring the mask policy.”

According to the Times, each airline has its own policy for how long a passenger will be banned.

For example, Hawaiian Airlines -- owned by Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. -- told the newspaper it would ban the six passengers on its list for one year.

Delta told the Times that passengers who refuse to wear masks could be banned from the airline until masks are no longer required -- but “depending on his or her behavior in response to being asked to wear a mask,” someone could be banned permanently.

