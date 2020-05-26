Urban Air Adventure Park ready for coronavirus-safe reopening nationwide

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Urban Air, the largest indoor adventure park in the U.S., will be reopening its locations nationwide this week despite coronavirus, according to its CEO Michael Browning.

“The Urban Air consumer has kept their kids safe, has kept their kids healthy and learning inside their homes,” Browning told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney “And we think there's a ton of pent up demand for the Urban Air consumer to get out, start building relationships again and being active.”

Urban Air locations will be following CDC safety and sanitation guidelines and beyond, Browning said, including temperature checks and touchless interactions.

“Millions and millions of guests told us what they would like to see outside of what the CDC is saying,” he said. “So we've increased our sanitation. Our staff is going to be wearing PPE. We'll be cleaning, each and every hour, the attractions and we'll have touchless interactions for the purchasing of tickets, food, beverage, merchandise and we'll also be taking the temperature of our guests and the staff as they come in.”

Browning said kids will not be required to wear masks unless mandated by state and local government, leaving it up to the guests to do what makes them feel comfortable.

Liability is a concern in reopening which Browning believes should be handled by Congress, as customer safety is Urban’s top priority.

“[Liability] is something that every business, I think, is worried about,” he said. “But we have waiver liabilities that our guests sign. And this has been something that's had been in place for the last 10 years. We're going to do everything we can to keep them safe. And we're going to put our head on the pillow at night and know that we did everything that we could.”

Browning said Urban Air was able to financially survive coronavirus and is “optimistic” about the future.