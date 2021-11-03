UPS largest hiring event targets 60K open positions

UPS is looking to hire upward of 60,000 seasonal employees during its largest hiring event of the year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. 212.74 +3.60 +1.72%

From Thursday through Sunday, the company will hold its annual "UPS Brown Friday" events at company locations across the country. The mass recruitment effort is comprised of 400 local hiring events as well as virtual events that "support more than 1,200 locations across the U.S," according to the package delivery service.

The multi-day hiring blitz kicks off nearly a month before the biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's also part of UPS' earlier holiday hiring efforts to boost its workforce with 100,000 "essential seasonal employees" that will "support the anticipated annual increase in package volume."

UPS projected that the rush of holiday orders would begin as early as October and last through January 2022.

"With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever," Nando Cesarone, UPS president of U.S. operations, said in the company's earlier announcement.

Its "UPS Brown Friday" events will aim to support such efforts.

Roles will include package handlers, warehouse workers, driver helpers, personal vehicle drivers, delivery drivers and tractor-trailer drivers – most of which will be either full- or part-time seasonal positions.

However, UPS said these roles could lead to other opportunities. Nearly a third of its current workforce started in a seasonal position, according to the company.

UPS is even encouraging its own employees to refer candidates, saying they will be eligible for a $200 bonus for every referral they submit.

The company is also offering eligible seasonal employees who are students the chance to earn up to $1,300 toward college expenses as part of its Earn and Learn program. That's in addition to hourly pay.