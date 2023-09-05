Expand / Collapse search
University of Michigan asking students who test positive for COVID-19 to leave dorms, isolate at hotels

Students who test positive for COVID-19 required to leave residence halls to isolate, University of Michigan says

Students paying to live on campus at the University of Michigan may need to find a hotel room to isolate should they test positive for COVID-19, according to guidance on the school’s website.

Students who test positive for the virus will be required to leave their dorms during their isolation period, which could last for five days, university Chief Health Officer Robert D. Ernst said in a message to the school community Friday.

In the message, "Campus COVID-19 resources and related guidance," Ernst included various preparations and prevention methods against transmission of the virus. 

The guidance also encouraged students to "make an isolation plan" ahead of time to help "provide peace of mind."

Michigan Stadium

The University of Michigan is asking students to leave their dorms and make arrangements to isolate at hotels or other locations should they test positive for COVID-19 and be required to isolate. (Danny Moloshok/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This could include relocating to your permanent residence, staying with a nearby relative or friend, or finding a hotel space," the guidance states. "Students in Michigan Housing must leave their residence halls during isolation, even if they are in a single room."

It was unclear whether the university would cover the cost if students needed to find hotel accommodations for isolation periods. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the University of Michigan but did not immediately hear back.

Michigan Stadium

According to the university's website, living expenses cost $14,460, based on the unlimited basic residential meal plan. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The university’s website lists living expenses as costing $14,460, which it says it based on the unlimited basic residential meal plan.

The total cost of tuition, fees and living expenses for in-state students is around $35,450 for the 2023-2024 school year, according to the school. Out-of-state students pay about $76,294.