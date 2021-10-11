Universal Studios in Orlando announces start date for Christmas celebrations

Christmas is back.

As the holiday season approaches, people across the country are wondering what it’s going to be like this year. Last year, many Christmas celebrations were more subdued than usual due to the pandemic.

Universal Studios in Orlando has announced that its Christmas celebration will return this year. According to the announcement, the holiday celebration will begin on Nov. 13 and run through Jan. 2 of next year.

It was also revealed in the announcement that the celebration will feature the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Grinch and the traditional Macy’s Parade.

In a statement obtained by Fox 35, Universal described the changes coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter for the season.

"Guests can sip on hot Butterbeer while they listen to Christmas carols from the Frog Choir comprised of Hogwarts students and their giant croaking frogs, as well as the unique holiday hits of one of the wizarding world’s most popular singing sensations, Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees," the statement says.

Hogwarts Castle will also be transformed into a Christmas-themed attraction.

The Macy’s Parade will return with 30 balloons, along with festive performers. The event will end as it usually does, with Santa lighting an 80-foot Christmas Tree.

Universal isn’t the only theme park bringing Christmas back this year.

As Fox Business previously reported, Disneyland announced the dates for its holiday celebration. Holiday-themed festivities will run from November 12 until January 9 of next year.

This year’s celebration has been extended an additional three nights, according to Disney.

During the celebration, guests will be able to see Santa and various Disney characters dressed in holiday attire. The entrance to Disneyland Park will include a 60-foot-tall Christmas tree on Main Street, U.S.A. Cinderella Castle, the Haunted Mansion and the "It’s a Small World" ride will also receive holiday make-overs during the celebration.