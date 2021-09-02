Disneyland announces dates for Christmas celebration's return

Disneyland is not skipping Christmas this year.

Celebrating the holidays at the California theme park is a tradition for many families. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, Disneyland was closed last holiday season and couldn’t hold its normal celebration.

This year, however, the park plans to bring the tradition back.

Disneyland announced the dates for its holiday celebration. According to a press release, holiday-themed festivities will run from November 12 until January 9 of next year.

This year’s celebration has been extended an additional three nights, according to Disney.

During the celebration, guests will be able to see Santa and various Disney characters dressed in holiday attire. The entrance to Disneyland Park will include a 60-foot-tall Christmas tree on Main Street, U.S.A. Cinderella’s Castle, the Haunted Mansion and the "It’s a Small World" ride will also receive holiday make-overs during the celebration.

Downtown Disney and the Disneyland Resorts will also have holiday-themed decorations and events.

Disney is also bringing back its holiday parades this year with "A Christmas Fantasy" parade. Before the park closes, a "snowfall" show that includes various projections will be incorporated into the nightly fireworks show.

As guests leave, Disney characters wearing holiday pajamas will wave goodbye from the balcony of the Disneyland Railroad Train Station.

This year, Disneyland is hosting a holiday celebration based on Mexican folklore at the California Adventure Park. The event, called "Disney Viva Navidad" will include dancers, giant puppets and other musical elements.

The press release does remind guests to continue to check the Disneyland website to get the latest information on the park’s health and safety regulations, including the facemask policy.