Universal Studios Hollywood stunt performer hospitalized after accident, is dragged from water

A stunt performer at Universal Studios Hollywood was hospitalized Monday after an accident at the WaterWorld: A Live Sea War Spectacular show.

"We can confirm a performer with one of our long-standing show vendors was transported to the hospital following a stunt during an afternoon performance and our thoughts are with him as he receives care," a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood told FOX Business.

"Details surrounding the event are being reviewed," the spokesperson said.

Paramedics were sent to the park shortly before 2:10 p.m. after receiving calls of an "unresponsive patient," the Los Angeles County Fire Department told local news station KTLA. The performer received CPR and was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a local hospital, according to KTLA.

A witness to the accident told KABC the performer was on one of the towers and fell into the water as part of the act.

But the audience was left stunned when the performer was pulled from the water unconscious.

The show was then canceled and guests were escorted out.

WaterWorld is the No. 1-rated show at Universal Studios Hollywood, according to the amusement park's website. The attraction features "jumping jet-skiers, perilous plunges, firefights, massive explosions, and an in-your-face plane crash" performed by stuntmen.

