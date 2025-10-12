Expand / Collapse search
Universal Orlando
Published

Universal Orlando's Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster catches fire as park phases out iconic ride

Orlando Fire Department responds to incident on ride's lift hill with no injuries reported

Attorney Ben Crump recently announced multiple victims have come forward with alleged injuries in relation to a fatal incident on an Epic Universe roller coaster in Orlando, Florida. (Credit: FOX 35 Orlando) video

Attorneys say roller coaster rider was one of multiple Universal Orlando victims

Attorney Ben Crump recently announced multiple victims have come forward with alleged injuries in relation to a fatal incident on an Epic Universe roller coaster in Orlando, Florida. (Credit: FOX 35 Orlando)

A Universal Orlando Resort roller coaster caught fire Friday morning.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is in the process of being demolished to make room for a new attraction at the theme park. The small fire occurred on a portion of the ride's lift hill, Orlando Fire Department told local FOX 35 Orlando. 

The ride closed on Aug. 18. Many of the iconic features, such as the loop, have already been removed and Universal has not yet publicly announced what is replacing the coaster.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and there were no injuries, local media outlets reported. The fire department did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry. 

FAMILY HIRES PROMINENT CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY AFTER UNIVERSAL ROLLER COASTER DEATH

Rip Ride Rockit at nighttime

A general view of the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit rollercoaster following the Premier League Summer Series Legends 5v5 at Universal Studios on July 24, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. (Julio Aguilar / Getty Images)

Universal Orlando Resort now features four parks following the opening of Universal Epic Universe in May. 

Just last month, Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, died after riding Stardust Racers in the Celestial Park portion of the newest park. 

UNIVERSAL EPIC UNIVERSE OPENS IN FLORIDA: TAKE AN INSIDE LOOK

Attorney Benjamin Crump speaks at press conference about Stardust Racers roller coaster

Attorney Benjamin Crump displays a photo of the Stardust Racers Epic Universe roller coaster during a press conference with the family of Kevin Zavala in downtown Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.  (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The ride reopened last weekend. Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Zavala's family, called the planned reopening "a grave risk to public safety."

"Reopening the ride before our experts can examine every component is unadulterated spoliation of evidence, a grave risk to public safety, and puts profit over people’s lives. Universal reportedly told employees the ride functioned as intended. If that is accurate, then the design itself is deadly. We are demanding that Universal pause the reopening, preserve all evidence, and allow our experts to inspect it. If they refuse, we will address Universal’s callous actions in court," Crump said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office incident report says that Zavala's girlfriend, who was at the theme park with him, told law enforcement that Zavala, who used a wheelchair, had a spinal injury and was taking medication.

Rip Ride Rockit top of coater turn

Visitors ride the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios theme park on the first day of reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, on June 5, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. (GREGG NEWTON/AFP / Getty Images)

Universal Orlando President Karen Irwin said in a letter to Universal staff days before Stardust Racers reopened that, "our comprehensive technical and operational review confirmed the ride systems functioned properly throughout the boarding process, the duration of the ride, and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures throughout."

Universal Orlando Resort is a part of Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal.