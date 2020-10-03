Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay temporarily closing for maintenance this winter

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay water park will be closed for the winter, the company has announced.

According to the Universal Orlando website, Volcano Bay will close on Nov. 2 for approximately four months for maintenance.

“We will use the seasonal closure to conduct annual maintenance on several attractions and areas of the park at the same time,” the website said.

The water park is expected to reopen “on or before March 1.”

According to the Frequently Asked Questions, the company does not intend to close the water park every year, though it is “typical” for water parks to do seasonal closures during the winter for maintenance.

Universal said it is working with annual passholders and customers who have bought tickets to Volcano Bay during the closure.

According to the website, “3-Park Seasonal and Annual passes that are valid beginning Nov. 2 will receive two additional months to compensate for Volcano Bay’s seasonal closure.”

Customers who have already bought day tickets for Volcano Bay during the closure will be allowed to change the day or get a refund.

Universal Orlando – owned by Comcast – was shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and eventually reopened its three parks, including Volcano Bay, in June with enhanced health and safety measures.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Volcano Bay cut down its schedule last month to only five days a week. The newspaper reported the water park is now closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In July, Universal Orlando announced that its annual Halloween Horror Nights celebration would be canceled this year as it focuses “exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using enhanced health and safety procedures already in place,” the announcement said.

However, the resort said it would open two haunted house attractions this year for the month of October.

