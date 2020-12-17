Universal Orlando opened new value hotel that has rooms for $77 per night

Universal Orlando Resort is giving Walt Disney World some competition in the value resort department.

The Florida-based hospitality and theme park destination finally opened its Dockside Inn and Suites hotel on Tuesday at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort. Guests who are looking for an affordable stay can book a room for as low as $77 per night, a company press release states.

This is Universal’s second value resort so far as the company slowly grows its portfolio of guest accommodations. It joins the Surfside Inn and Suites hotel, which opened at the Universal Endless Summer Resort in June 2019, with rates as low as $73 per night.

Universal’s top competitor, Walt Disney World Resort, currently has five value hotels that cost around $112 per night, according to TripSavvy, a travel guide website written by “real experts.”

The new Dockside Inn and Suites hotel has 2,050 guest rooms, which range from standard rooms to two-bedroom suites. Other amenities include a lobby bar, sunset lounge and two pools with accompanying pool bars. There’s also a vacation planning center, an in-resort Starbucks location, a Universal Studios Store and Pier 8 Market.

Guests who choose to stay at Dockside are granted exclusive benefits such as complimentary shuttle bus service and early admission to Universal theme parks.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Orlando Resort has implemented health and safety protocols. Visitors and staff are required to wear face coverings, get temperature checks and adhere to social-distancing when they are on Universal property. Contact-free transactions are also encouraged.

On the back end, Universal team members will be carrying out the resort’s enhanced cleaning procedures for guest rooms and public areas. Capacity at food and beverage outlets will also be managed in accordance with local mandates.

Besides Universal Orlando’s two value hotels, the company currently has one preferred hotel and three premier hotels – for a total of eight. Disney, on the other hand, has 31 company-operated resorts with more to come in 2021 and 2022.

Universal Studios has several other hotels in Japan and Singapore. The upcoming Universal Beijing Resort is scheduled to open in May 2021 and will have six hotels.