Universal Orlando updates coronavirus dining and mask policy

Universal Orlando updated its COVID-19 response webpage sometime this week to clarify its dining policy along with other face cover guidelines it has implemented at its theme parks and resort.

In the frequently asked questions portion of its page, the entertainment venue poses the question: “What about face coverings when guests are eating?”

The newly updated section explains that guests must wear a face covering at all times unless they are “actively eating or drinking” – a detail that was not mentioned in a previous version of the webpage.

“We have arranged tables and seating so that guests can remove their face coverings while they eat. But we ask that they wear them at all other times,” the page said on July 16, according to a digital archive.

Moreover, Universal Orlando’s clarified dining policy asks that guests socially distance from other groups while they eat or drink without their face covering. A mention of arranged tables in its previous update has been changed to note that the rule now applies for indoor restaurants.

The entertainment and hospitality company also made a point to state which face covers are acceptable to wear on its properties and which ones are not.

Approved face covers must cover a person’s nose and mouth and be secured under the chin as well as fit snugly against the sides of the face with ear loops or another tie that goes around the head. Face covers should be “at least two-ply.”

Unapproved face covers include any with exhalation valves or lacking secure ear loops or head ties. Face covers made of mesh material or with holes will not be permitted in addition to costume masks or veils.

Previously, the webpage only stated the following about face covers: “Facial coverings in line with CDC’s guidelines are considered appropriate for a visit to Universal Orlando Resort, and should cover an individual’s nose and mouth. Costume masks and veils will not be considered as facial coverings and per our costume guidelines, are not permitted.”

FOX Business reached out to Universal Orlando for comment on its updated coronavirus protocols but did not immediately hear back at the time of publication.

Universal’s update comes a few days after Walt Disney World Resort evolved its coronavirus safety measures to include no eating or drinking while walking.

Universal’s coronavirus response webpage has been updated more than 20 times since June due to the complex nature of running a theme park and resort destination.

As of Thursday, the U.S. surpassed four million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to data from the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard, which has been recording infections since late January.

