Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Hotels

2 Universal Orlando hotels temporarily closing over coronavirus struggles

The facilities are operated by luxury hospitality company Loews Hotels

close
Fox Business Briefs: Universal Orlando becomes the first major theme park to reopen to the general public; Labor Department's report for May shows a gain of 2.5 million jobs added in the month.video

Universal Orlando reopens its doors; US jobs report comes in much better than expected

Fox Business Briefs: Universal Orlando becomes the first major theme park to reopen to the general public; Labor Department's report for May shows a gain of 2.5 million jobs added in the month.

Two hotels at Universal Orlando will be closing next week.

Continue Reading Below

The Loews Sapphire Falls Resort and Universal's Aventura Hotel -- both operated by luxury hospitality company Loews Hotels -- will temporarily close on Aug. 21, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

SOCIAL DISTANCING ROBOT DELIVERING ITEMS TO HOTEL GUESTS

"We continue to evaluate our offerings and have decided to consolidate our hotel operations as we manage through current conditions," the spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business.

The Orlando Sentinel first reported the news on Saturday.

AIRBNB PROHIBITING GUESTS IN UK, FRANCE, SPAIN FROM RENTING ENTIRE HOUSES, AIMING TO CRACK DOWN ON HOUSE PARTIES

Loews will continue operations at its other Universal hotels including the Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites, the company said.

“Guests with reservations at Sapphire Falls or Aventura will be accommodated at our other hotels,” the statement said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Revenue from Universal’s theme parks declined by 94 percent in the second quarter compared to the same time last year, according to the Sentinel, citing Comcast’s earnings released on July 30. Comcast owns Universal.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CMCSACOMCAST CORP.43.77+0.38+0.88%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS