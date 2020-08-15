2 Universal Orlando hotels temporarily closing over coronavirus struggles

Two hotels at Universal Orlando will be closing next week.

The Loews Sapphire Falls Resort and Universal's Aventura Hotel -- both operated by luxury hospitality company Loews Hotels -- will temporarily close on Aug. 21, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

"We continue to evaluate our offerings and have decided to consolidate our hotel operations as we manage through current conditions," the spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business.

The Orlando Sentinel first reported the news on Saturday.

Loews will continue operations at its other Universal hotels including the Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites, the company said.

“Guests with reservations at Sapphire Falls or Aventura will be accommodated at our other hotels,” the statement said.

Revenue from Universal’s theme parks declined by 94 percent in the second quarter compared to the same time last year, according to the Sentinel, citing Comcast’s earnings released on July 30. Comcast owns Universal.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 43.77 +0.38 +0.88%

