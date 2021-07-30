Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

United letting flyers pre-order food, drinks via mobile app

Customers will receive an email notifying them when they are able to pre-order food

close
As part of its largest order ever for 270 Boeing and Airbus jets, United Airlines will undertake a nose-to-tail transformation of its fleet and offer a new and improved in-flight experience for passengers. video

United Airlines upgrades in-flight experience

As part of its largest order ever for 270 Boeing and Airbus jets, United Airlines will undertake a nose-to-tail transformation of its fleet and offer a new and improved in-flight experience for passengers.

United is upgrading its food ordering game. 

The airline will now allow passengers to use its mobile app and website to order snacks and beverages up to five days before their scheduled flight, the company announced Thursday. The ordering feature will roll out on Monday.

United will now let passengers order food up to five days before their scheduled flight. (iStock)

Customers will receive an email notifying them when they are able to pre-order their food. Customers seated in economy cabins will be able to buy snacks and beverages via United’s buy-on-board menu. Premium cabin flyers can choose their meal option through the United app or website. Food options include snack boxes with chips, trail mix, chocolate-covered dried fruit and adult beverage options such as beer, wine and spiked seltzer from the brand White Claw. 

United’s pre-flight ordering menu options are now available on select flights, including those departing from Chicago, Honolulu, Orange County, Calif., Sacramento and San Diego. The airline will then expand the offering on flights that total more than 1,500 miles by fall. 

UNITED AIRLINES UPGRADES ITS IN-FLIGHT EXPERIENCE 

"Our new pre-order option reflects the customer experience transformation taking place at United. Customers in our economy cabins will have an easy, convenient way to choose their snack or drink, and our flight attendants can move through the cabin faster, delivering more personalized service," Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer for United, said in a statement. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The new mobile snack ordering service, he says, is an extension of United’s contactless payment technology.