United letting flyers pre-order food, drinks via mobile app

United is upgrading its food ordering game.

The airline will now allow passengers to use its mobile app and website to order snacks and beverages up to five days before their scheduled flight, the company announced Thursday. The ordering feature will roll out on Monday.

Customers will receive an email notifying them when they are able to pre-order their food. Customers seated in economy cabins will be able to buy snacks and beverages via United’s buy-on-board menu. Premium cabin flyers can choose their meal option through the United app or website. Food options include snack boxes with chips, trail mix, chocolate-covered dried fruit and adult beverage options such as beer, wine and spiked seltzer from the brand White Claw.

United’s pre-flight ordering menu options are now available on select flights, including those departing from Chicago, Honolulu, Orange County, Calif., Sacramento and San Diego. The airline will then expand the offering on flights that total more than 1,500 miles by fall.

"Our new pre-order option reflects the customer experience transformation taking place at United. Customers in our economy cabins will have an easy, convenient way to choose their snack or drink, and our flight attendants can move through the cabin faster, delivering more personalized service," Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer for United, said in a statement.

The new mobile snack ordering service, he says, is an extension of United’s contactless payment technology.