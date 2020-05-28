United CEO on coronavirus measures: Masks, cleaning, filtration better than blocking middle seats

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Thursday that facial masks, aircraft cleaning and air filtration systems are better measures for preventing the spread of the coronavirus on airplanes than trying to social distance.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UAL UNITED AIRLINES HLDG. 28.89 -1.80 -5.87%

“You can’t be 6 feet (1.83 meters) apart on an airplane, middle seat or not,” Kirby said at a conference.

UNITED AIRLINES, CLOROX PARTNER ON CORONAVIRUS CLEANING INITIATIVES TO PROTECT PASSENGERS

While some rivals are capping the number of seats sold on an aircraft, United is giving passengers the option to re-book if their flight is full or nearly full.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS