United Airlines

United CEO on coronavirus measures: Masks, cleaning, filtration better than blocking middle seats

'You can't be 6 feet (1.83 meters) apart on an airplane, middle seat or not,' Kirby said at a conference.

Reuters
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Thursday that facial masks, aircraft cleaning and air filtration systems are better measures for preventing the spread of the coronavirus on airplanes than trying to social distance.

“You can’t be 6 feet (1.83 meters) apart on an airplane, middle seat or not,” Kirby said at a conference.

While some rivals are capping the number of seats sold on an aircraft, United is giving passengers the option to re-book if their flight is full or nearly full.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler

