United Airlines hit with system outage, delays reported

United Airlines, on Friday, was hit with a systemwide outage that impacted the boarding process for some passengers.

"This morning we experienced technical system issues that impacted our operations and have since been resolved," United said in a statement to FOX Business.

The carrier confirmed that all of its systems are working normally and that it is "working diligently to get customers to their destinations."

Reports of delays on social media continued to be shared.

The carrier had responded to multiple customers on Twitter who complained about the issues they were having with the airline at the airport and on its mobile app.

"@united System down? Can’t check bags but welcome to carryon? What about my wife’s bag? Should I just leave her in @BHMAirport?" wrote one Twitter user.

In a response to the tweet, United said its "teams are aware that passengers are currently experiencing these issues are working to resolve them as quickly as they can."

In another tweet, United confirmed to a customer that its teams are still working to resolve and to log in again in an hour.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.