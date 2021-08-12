Expand / Collapse search
United Airlines modifies flight attendant hair, makeup, tattoo rules

United Airlines' relaxed policies come with stipulations

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 12

United Airlines is relaxing its hair, makeup and tattoo rules for flight attendants starting in September. 

On Tuesday, the Chicago-based airline shared its "modernized appearance guidelines" with employees in hopes of instilling more confidence in its team. 

"We’ve updated our appearance standards to empower our employees to represent themselves in the way they feel most confident," United Airlines said in a statement.  

Effective Sept. 15, any customer-facing uniformed employee will be allowed to have visible tattoos and wear their hair down. Employees will also be allowed to wear nail polish and "natural-looking makeup." 

United Airlines employee helping a travler.  (United Airlines)

The overall goal is to "promote a supportive, encouraging, and positive environment for our employees and customers alike," according to United. 

The airline is also hoping the new changes will help employees better connect with flyers on a more personal level. 

However, the changes come with some stipulations.

For instance, an employee's hair can be worn down, but must be shoulder length or shorter and tattoos can only be visible as long as they are smaller than the size of their work badge.  

Still, it's a major step in an industry known for having strict dress codes. 

In fact, the American Civil Liberties Union urged Alaska Airlines in June to stop enforcing its uniform policy, which the nonprofit claimed reflected a "rigid set of male and female dress and grooming standards." 