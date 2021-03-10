Unilever to remove the word 'normal' from beauty products and ads as a way to be inclusive

Unilever is doing away with the word “normal” on the packaging of its beauty products and respective advertisements.

The language change is one way the multinational consumer goods company is being “equitable and inclusive,” according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Brands such as Dove, Vaseline, Axe, Sunsilk and Love Beauty and Planet are included in Unilever’s progressive commitment among other beauty and personal care lines the company owns.

Unilever’s decision to strike the word “normal” from its products comes as a response to the 10,000-person study it commissioned that found the term makes 70% of consumers (from across nine countries) feel excluded.

“With one billion people using our beauty and personal care products every day, and even more seeing our advertising, our brands have the power to make a real difference to people’s lives,” Unilever’s President of Beauty & Personal Care Sunny Jain said, in a statement. “As part of this, we are committed to tackling harmful norms and stereotypes and shaping a broader, far more inclusive definition of beauty.”

Jain added, “We know that removing ‘normal’ from our products and packaging will not fix the problem alone, but it is an important step forward. It’s just one of a number of actions we are taking as part of our Positive Beauty vision, which aims not only to do less harm, but more good for both people and the planet.”

Aside from making consumers feel included, Unilever reports that removing the word “normal” from hair and skin products and adverts will have sustainable benefits that help the company use less plastic through its Positive Beauty campaign.

Unilever’s attempt to drive down plastic waste complements the company’s Climate & Nature Fund, which is targeted at a number of environmental issues like water preservation, landscape restoration, reforestation, wildlife protection and more.

This isn’t the first time Unilever has made a language update to its branding in the last year.

In June, the global company announced that it would remove terms such as “fair/fairness,” “white/whitening” and “light/lightening” from its blemish-correcting skincare line Fair & Lovely.

The line has since been rebranded as Glow & Lovely, and Unilever maintains that the product is not a bleaching agent. But, rather it is meant to provide complexions an “even tone, skin clarity and radiance.”