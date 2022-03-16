Ukraine war: World Central Kitchen founder asks WhatsApp for translation tool to better aid refugees

The founder of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen is seeking help in translating WhatsApp messages as the organization continues its efforts in serving tens of thousands of hot meals to Ukrainians in need.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Last Monday, Chef José Andrés asked WhatsApp and its parent company Meta if they could incorporate an instant translation tool into the app.

"We need to speak with friends and partners in multiple languages at the same time, and will make life easier to communicate quicker," he wrote in a tweet.

For over a decade, the World Central Kitchen has provided meals to communities in need in the wake of humanitarian, climate and community crises.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

For the last several weeks, all their efforts have been geared to feeding Ukrainians in need inside the embattled country and in neighboring countries.

WhatsApp replied Wednesday, saying, "We love the idea and it's something we'd love to build in the future," if privacy issues can be figured out.

HELPING UKRAINIAN REFUGEES: NONPROFIT DELIVERING THOUSANDS OF HOT MEALS TO PEOPLE IN NEED

Since the invasion, the nonprofit, which works with local chefs and restaurants, has managed to get teams to over 50 cities across five countries, including Ukraine, to help get hot meals to those in need.