UK tightens airspace restrictions to keep oligarchs out

The U.K. has tightened its airspace restrictions with the aim of closing loopholes that could be used by wealthy Russian citizens to enter the country.

"I increased the powers in a piece of legislation I signed last night to make sure we are not in a situation where Russian oligarchs feel they are able to come and go on their private jets," British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

RUSSIAN-UKRAINE WAR FORCES AMERICANS TO RECONSIDER TRAVEL PLANS IN EUROPE

Under the new rules, air-traffic controllers have the ability to direct pilots or operators of Russian aircraft–or jets they believe are being used by Russians–not to enter U.K airspace. The new rules also allow officials to detain aircraft they suspect are linked to Russia.

Mr. Shapps, who outlined the measures in a letter to airports, said that his department would support air-traffic controllers and airfield operators in identifying Russia-linked aircraft, adding that noncompliance "may give rise to a criminal offense." The U.K. had previously banned Russian-registered, owned and operated aircraft from its airspace from Feb. 25.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In an early example of how the new powers could be used, Mr. Shapps said the government had impounded a private jet at Farnborough Airport on suspicion that the aircraft, which is registered in Luxembourg, had been used by a Russian oligarch to enter the country.

The aircraft, a Bombardier Global Express registered with Global Jet Luxembourg, was prevented from taking off on Tuesday while officials investigate whether it falls under legislation banning Russian-linked aircraft from U.K. airspace, a Department for Transport spokeswoman said.