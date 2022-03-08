Russian-Ukraine war forces Americans to reconsider travel plans in Europe

The tourism industry may have a longer road to recovery than previously expected.

Over the past two years, the pandemic has significantly impacted the tourism industry. As more people get vaccinated and restrictions are reduced, however, many sectors of the industry were hoping that the summer of 2022 would see a return to normal, pre-pandemic life.

Unfortunately, the Russian-Ukraine war may slow down the industry's recovery in Europe.

According to a new report from TravelPulse, a recent survey of Americans suggests that a significant number may be considering altering their plans based on the conflict. While most said they would still travel, just under half said the conflict could alter their international travel plans.

Many areas of Europe are popular tourist destinations and rely on travelers to help local economies.

The report does show, however, that many travelers are still planning to travel this summer, even if their plans have to be altered.

According to the survey, which was conducted by The Vacationer, 65% of the respondents said they were willing to handle at least one major inconvenience. About a quarter of respondents said they would be willing to pay more money to travel, and a similar number said they were OK with longer travel periods.

While the majority of travelers said that they still feel safe, about a third of the respondents said they did have concerns due to the conflict.

The TravelPulse report also included data from another survey from MMGY Travel Intelligence. According to those results, more people were concerned about the war than the pandemic when it came to traveling. Respondents also said they were concerned about the possibility of flights, cruises or trains getting canceled or delayed, which would alter the plans that they make.