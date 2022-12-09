University of California academic workers strike stresses students: report

A strike by tens of thousands of University of California academic workers is reportedly causing stress for students on affected campuses.

A month into the nation's largest strike involving higher education, students are facing canceled classes and uncertainty about their academic standings.

Around 48,000 student employees at 10 campuses walked off the job in mid-November, calling for more pay and better benefits.

Represented by the United Auto Workers Local 5810, the protesters say they were left with no other choice but to demand increased wages necessary to keep up with the ever-rising cost of living in the Golden State.

NEARLY 48K UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA ACADEMIC WORKERS GO ON STRIKE

Last week, university officials agreed to a 29% pay hike for postdoctoral employees and academic researchers, in addition to providing more family leave time, child care subsidies and job security.

However, those who had struck a deal have refused to return until another is reached for 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants, tutors and researchers.

The University of California said it believed proposals made to bargaining units have been "fair, reasonable and honor the important contributions these bargaining unit members make toward the University’s mission of education and research."

Officials said it has proposed total compensation for those working part-time to range from $46,757 to $74,798, depending on the bargaining unit title and campus.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The proposals offered by the university to the UAW would place our graduate students and academic employees at the top of the pay scale across major public universities and on par with top private universities," the UC school system said in a statement.

However, while negotiations have continued, students attending University of California schools are voicing their concerns.

U.C. Berkeley sophomore Susana Sotelo told The Associated Press that four of her five classes were taught by graduate student instructors or lecturers and have been canceled or moved online and turned optional.

Another Cal sophomore, Janna Nassar, said she believes academic workers should be better paid, but that she was counting on final review sessions with her graduate student instructor ahead of a final economics examination.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

She said she was not certain if she would be able to declare an economics major.

"It’s like a breaking point," Nassar said. "It’ll probably affect us for the rest of our undergraduate careers."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.