Nearly 48K University of California academic workers go on strike

Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers for the University of California school system walked off the job on Monday at campuses across the state.

The teaching assistants, researchers, postdoctoral students, tutors and graders are seeking pay increases and better benefits, including child care subsidies as the cost of living continues to rise in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego and Berkeley.

The strike comes just weeks ahead of final exams in December, threatening to disrupt instruction. Some professors were already telling students that classes were on hold until further notice.

The University of California has offered a salary increase of 5% in the first year, and 3% after that, saying in a statement that it had entered negotiations with a genuine willingness to compromise and that "many tentative agreements" on issues had been reached.

"UC’s primary goal in these negotiations is multiyear agreements that recognize these employees’ important and highly valued contributions to UC’s teaching and research mission with fair pay, quality health and family-friendly benefits, and a supportive and respectful work environment," it said.

Workers, however, say that's not adequate.

They are seeking minimum annual base salaries of $54,000.

Organizers from the United Auto Workers, which represents the employees involved, say the strike is the largest to occur at the University of California and could be the largest academic strike in higher education in U.S. history.

UAW also said there is no end date set for the work stoppage.

"The strike will end when UC ends its unfair labor practices and starts bargaining in good faith," Neal Sweeney, president of the UAW Local 5810, told The Associated Press.

He said the current average pay is about $24,000 annually for student employees.

More than 30 state lawmakers sent a letter to University of California President Michael Drake in support of the student employees.

"The UC is one of the top public university systems and research institutions in the world, in no small part because of its ability to attract the most talented scholars from a wide array of backgrounds," the lawmakers said. "But the UC system cannot live up to its mission and reputation if its own employees do not feel respected."

In October, the University of California said it had ratified a new four-year contract with its more than 13,000 clerical employees, library assistants, child care teachers and other administrative staff.

The school system was did not return FOX Business' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.